South Sudan in Focus
July 28, 2021 12:03 PM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A South Sudanese activist based in Khartoum calls on Sudanese authorities to provide skills training to discourage refugees from engaging in communal violence; a new report shows millions of children in South Sudan are not in school; and the World Health Organization says scores of people in Ethiopia's Tigray region do not have adequate access to basic medical care.