South Sudan Gets Mobile Money Service

July 24, 2019 10:14 AM
South Sudanese technology firms have launched the country's first mobile money transfer platform, M-Gurush.  It allows customers to pay for goods and services across South Sudan, similar to platforms in Kenya and other African countries.  While a 2018 peace deal allowed for the service to be rolled-out across the country, there are still infrastructure challenges, as Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba

