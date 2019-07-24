South Sudan Gets Mobile Money Service
South Sudanese technology firms have launched the country's first mobile money transfer platform, M-Gurush. It allows customers to pay for goods and services across South Sudan, similar to platforms in Kenya and other African countries. While a 2018 peace deal allowed for the service to be rolled-out across the country, there are still infrastructure challenges, as Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba