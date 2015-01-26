South Sudanese President Salva Kiir says rebels loyal to his former deputy Riek Machar have never respected the cessation of hostilities agreement.

January 26, 2015 12:45 PM
Embed
Listen
2446332_1551302556
2446332_1551302556 audio player.
Latest Episodes
July 30, 2019
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan in Focus
July 29, 2019
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan in Focus
July 26, 2019
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan in Focus
July 25, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
July 24, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus