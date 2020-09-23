The Southern African Development Community - Straight Talk Africa

September 23, 2020 02:30 PM
360p | 187 MB
480p | 269 MB
540p | 345 MB
720p | 640 MB
1080p | 1,239 MB
Original | 1,536 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 2:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

In this edition of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali has an in-depth conversation with Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). SADC commemorates its 40th year and Dr. Tax outlines the achievements the organization has made over the last four decades, and her vision for SADC as her tour of duty comes to an end. 

Latest Episodes