Southern Kaduna Villagers Stand Up to Security Threats, Killings
August 25, 2020 09:07 AM
After a spate of killings in Nigeria's Southern Kaduna state, Christian villages upset with a lack of security began standing up to Muslim attackers by establishing their own patrols. The lightly trained guards, armed with whistles and sticks, staff strategic spots to keep watch and announce any unusual movement in their communities. Timothy Obiezu reports from Kaduna State.
Camera: Emeka Gibson