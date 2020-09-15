Spain Reopens Schools Despite Highest Coronavirus Infections in Western Europe
September 15, 2020 10:37 PM
With nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Spain again leads western Europe in the number of infections. Yet the country reopened schools last week with strict protocols in place - measures that officials hope will minimize the coronavirus spread, but parents fear will inevitably happen. Alfonso Beato has details from Barcelona in this report narrated by VOA’s Jonathan Spier.
Camera: Alfonso Beato
Produced by: Marcus Harton