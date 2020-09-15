COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Reopens Schools Despite Highest Coronavirus Infections in Western Europe

September 15, 2020 10:37 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 27 MB
1080p | 55 MB
Original | 158 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

With nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Spain again leads western Europe in the number of infections.  Yet the country reopened schools last week with strict protocols in place - measures that officials hope will minimize the coronavirus spread, but parents fear will inevitably happen.  Alfonso Beato has details from Barcelona in this report narrated by VOA’s Jonathan Spier.

Camera: Alfonso Beato  
Produced by:   Marcus Harton

Default Author Profile
By
Alfonso Beato
Latest Episodes