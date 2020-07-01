Spain’s Nursing Home Nightmare
Spain has had the world’s highest nursing home death rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Madrid city government documents show officials set rules preventing nursing homes from transferring some residents to hospitals at the time the infection rate peaked. Now, some people are demanding answers. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.
