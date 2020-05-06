Spaniards Enjoy Sunshine, Sports For First Time in Weeks
May 06, 2020 09:35 AM
Spain, among the coronavirus pandemic's worst-hit nations, is gradually relaxing what were some of Europe's strictest isolation measures that forced millions to stay indoors. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona tells us that millions are now heading outdoors to enjoy the sunshine – and resume their sports activities for which they have long been deprived.