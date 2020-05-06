COVID-19 Pandemic

Spaniards Enjoy Sunshine, Sports For First Time in Weeks

May 06, 2020 09:35 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Spain, among the coronavirus pandemic's worst-hit nations, is gradually relaxing what were some of Europe's strictest isolation measures that forced millions to stay indoors. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona tells us that millions are now heading outdoors to enjoy the sunshine – and resume their sports activities for which they have long been deprived.

Default Author Profile
By
Alfonso Beato
Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:32
South African Doctors, Engineers Design Inexpensive Ventilators to Meet Shortage
South African Doctors, Engineers Design Ventilators to Meet Shortage
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:30
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 02:41
Whistleblower Complaint Overshadows Trump’s Arizona Visit
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures PPEs
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 02:29
COVID-19 Shortens Time for US Lawmakers' Agenda
COVID-19 Shortens Time for US Lawmakers' Agenda
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 18:57
Canceled Commencement Ceremonies Frustrate Class of 2020
Class of 2020 First to Miss Commencement Ceremonies