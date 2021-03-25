Immigration

Specialized Care Required: Migrants Youths in US Custody

March 25, 2021 10:39 PM
Unaccompanied minors continue to stream across the US-Mexico border, the only migrant group the Biden administration is allowing to remain in the US.  As VOA’s Aline Barros reports, the influx has overwhelmed an immigration system struggling to comply with strict requirements for housing and processing children.
Camera: Celia Mendoza

Aline Barros
By
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News
