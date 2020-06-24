Spikes in New COVID-19 Cases in Countries Believed to Have Contained It
June 24, 2020
Spikes in new coronavirus cases in countries that appeared to have largely contained it are leading to new concerns amid a debate over the easing of lockdowns. Scientists are looking at whether the virus could have been imported by travelers or whether it is being spread by asymptomatic people. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
