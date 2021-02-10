Spina Bifida, a Disabling Birth Defect
This week on Healthy Living, we look at spina bifida, a disabling birth defect. A mother in Kenya shares the struggles her nine-year-old daughter with spina bifida faces and an internal medicine physician in Angola tells us what pregnant mothers can do to help prevent spina bifida. And a look at how drones in South Africa are bringing awareness to COVID-19. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, E82