Spina Bifida, a Disabling Birth Defect

February 10, 2021 08:47 AM
This week on Healthy Living, we look at spina bifida, a disabling birth defect. A mother in Kenya shares the struggles her nine-year-old daughter with spina bifida faces and an internal medicine physician in Angola tells us what pregnant mothers can do to help prevent spina bifida. And a look at how drones in South Africa are bringing awareness to COVID-19. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, E82

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
