Spotlight on International Religious Freedom
Host Carol Castiel speaks with Anurima Bhargava, Vice Chair at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, and commissioner Nury Turkel, about the state of religious freedom around the world, success stories of 2020 and challenges in 2021. Mr. Turkel, a Uyghur-American lawyer, underscores Beijing’s well-documented persecution of the minority Uyghur population in China.

