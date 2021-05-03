Spreading Joy: Collection of Photos Features Babies Born During Pandemic

While the pandemic has been a source of grief, it has not stopped joyful events from happening – including thousands of babies being born in this difficult time. Photographer Annе Geddes, creator of the Joy project, is encouraging women from around the world to send her pictures of their newborns for publication – and a pick-me-up. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Natalia Latukhina, Max Avloshenko, Dmitrii Vershinin

