StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1, E1

This scene setter episode asks the questions, “What is a Startup?” and “What does ‘Starting Lean’ mean?” Through the lens of e-pay startups, episode one illustrates the problems that startups solve and the challenges of launching a new tech business.
Startups featured are:
ISHYIGA (Rwanda) — Business Data Management Software
Bismart (Kenya) — Online Insurance Aggregator
UgaBus (Uganda) — Online Bus Ticketing
