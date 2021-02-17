StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1, E1

February 17, 2021 11:22 PM
This scene setter episode asks the questions, “What is a Startup?” and “What does ‘Starting Lean’ mean?” Through the lens of e-pay startups, episode one illustrates the problems that startups solve and the challenges of launching a new tech business.

Startups featured are:
ISHYIGA (Rwanda) — Business Data Management Software
Bismart (Kenya) — Online Insurance Aggregator
UgaBus (Uganda) — Online Bus Ticketing

StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1, E1

Steven Ferri
By
Steven Ferri
Director / Producer
Laura Keel
By
Laura Keel
Executive Producer
Karina Choudhury
By
Karina Choudhury
Editor / Producer
Paul Ndiho
By
Paul Ndiho
Put Yourself In The Hot Seat