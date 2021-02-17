StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1, E1

This scene setter episode asks the questions, “What is a Startup?” and “What does ‘Starting Lean’ mean?” Through the lens of e-pay startups, episode one illustrates the problems that startups solve and the challenges of launching a new tech business.

Startups featured are:

ISHYIGA (Rwanda) — Business Data Management Software

Bismart (Kenya) — Online Insurance Aggregator

UgaBus (Uganda) — Online Bus Ticketing

