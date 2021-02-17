From Agritech, to moving goods across the continent, to fulfilling the African energy needs, young entrepreneurs push beyond limitations set before them to create innovative ways of using technology to make a better world.

Startups featured are:

AKORION (Uganda) — Simplified Farming with your Smartphone

Complete Farmer (Ghana) — Using Technology to Connect Producers and Consumers

Lori Systems (Kenya) — Logistics Coordination Platform, Connects Cargo Owners to Transportation Kwaanda Lab (Rwanda) — Converts Electricity into Wireless Charging

StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, E4