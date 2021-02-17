StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, E4
February 17, 2021 10:05 PM
From Agritech, to moving goods across the continent, to fulfilling the African energy needs, young entrepreneurs push beyond limitations set before them to create innovative ways of using technology to make a better world.
Startups featured are:
AKORION (Uganda) — Simplified Farming with your Smartphone
Complete Farmer (Ghana) — Using Technology to Connect Producers and Consumers
Lori Systems (Kenya) — Logistics Coordination Platform, Connects Cargo Owners to Transportation Kwaanda Lab (Rwanda) — Converts Electricity into Wireless Charging
