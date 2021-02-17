StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, E3

February 17, 2021 11:13 PM
360p | 92 MB
480p | 130 MB
540p | 166 MB
720p | 323 MB
1080p | 657 MB
Original | 2,058 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Tech startups create opportunities for Africans across the continent. From the workplace to the educational and environmental ecosystems, we look at how tech startups change the way we learn, the way we do business, and the way we live.

Startups featured are:

Red Ant International (Kenya) — Enables Kenyans to Advertise their Skills to Employers TheMobileProf (Nigeria) — Teaches Coding on Smartphones
eCAMPUS (Ghana) — Online Educational Platform
E-Terra (Nigeria) — Sustainable E-Waste Management and Disposal

StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, E3

Steven Ferri
By
Steven Ferri
Director / Producer
Laura Keel
By
Laura Keel
Executive Producer
Karina Choudhury
By
Karina Choudhury
Editor / Producer
Paul Ndiho
By
Paul Ndiho
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:22 PM
StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1, E1
Startup Africa E-PAY S1, EP1
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:17 PM
StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, E2
StartUP Africa Ride Share, S1, Ep2
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 10:05 PM
StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, E4
Startup Africa S1, Ep 4 FARM TO CITY
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 09:54 PM
StartUP Africa, Health-Tech, S1, E5
Startup Africa EP 5 HEALTH-TECH
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:33 PM
Put Yourself In The Hot Seat
Put Yourself In The Hot Seat