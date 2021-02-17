Tech startups create opportunities for Africans across the continent. From the workplace to the educational and environmental ecosystems, we look at how tech startups change the way we learn, the way we do business, and the way we live.

Startups featured are:

Red Ant International (Kenya) — Enables Kenyans to Advertise their Skills to Employers TheMobileProf (Nigeria) — Teaches Coding on Smartphones

eCAMPUS (Ghana) — Online Educational Platform

E-Terra (Nigeria) — Sustainable E-Waste Management and Disposal

StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, E3