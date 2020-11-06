In the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns, we follow up with CEOs featured throughout season one. They share how coronavirus impacted their businesses, how they adapted, and what opportunities arose as a result of the pandemic.

StartUP Africa company leads featured:

Nigeria — Channels TV:

Samuel Anayele —The Mobile Prof.

Ibukunoluwa Tunde-Oni — AWA Bike Co-Founder

Dr. Ifeanyi Ochonogor — CEO, E-Terra Technologies Lt

Ghana — Citi TV:

Andrew Quao — Co-Founder, COO Redbird Desmond Koney — Founder, CEO, Complete Farmer Kwasi Dwomoh — Design Director, Complete Farmer

Uganda — NBS TV

Meyno Innocent — Co-Founder, Team Leader, M-SCAN

Ricky Rapa Thompson — Co-Founder, Director of Operations, Safeboda

Kenya — KTN

Eunice Maina — Founder and CEO, Bismart Insurance

Ramah Madiba — Co-Founder, CEO, Twende Carpool

Jean-Claude Homawoo — Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, Lori Systems

StartUP Africa, Rise Up, S1, Ep 6