Startup Ideas, Courtesy of Government Labs: One Firm Connects Entrepreneurs With New Technology

August 19, 2019 02:39 AM
Every day, cutting-edge research is being performed in government and university labs across the country. Tech transfer is the process of taking that research out of the lab and transforming it into a business. One company jump-starts the process by introducing entrepreneurs to that research. Tina Trinh explains.

