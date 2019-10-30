Africa

Startup Pushes Cleaner Cooking Fuel for Nairobi Homes

October 30, 2019 04:26 PM
Nairobi Startup Pushes Cleaner Home Cooking Fuel
Most residents of Nairobi do their cooking on stoves powered by firewood, charcoal or kerosene. The stoves emit smoke and fumes that contribute to deadly respiratory diseases, and release harmful carbon emissions into the atmosphere. But now, a small start-up company is offering Nairobi residents an alternative source of energy that makes cooking both cleaner and safer. For VOA, Mohammed Yusuf reports. 

Written By
Written By
Mohammed Yusuf
