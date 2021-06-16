The State of Mental Health in Africa [simulcast]
June 16, 2021 02:30 PM
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams explores the state of mental healthcare across Africa and what attitudes toward mental health say about societies. Our guests include Ben Weobong, an epidemiologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, a physician and health expert and Sangu Delle, a Ghanaian entrepreneur.