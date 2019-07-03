Straight Talk Africa

July 3, 2019 02:30 PM
VOA AFSAT Redundant video player.

Join us every Wednesday as Shaka and his guests discuss topics of special interest to Africans, including politics, economic development, press freedom, health, social issues and conflict resolution.

 

Broadcast Schedule

Straight Talk Africa is broadcast live every Wednesday from 1830-1930 UTC/GMT simultaneously on radio, television and the Internet.

 

Join the Discussion

Find us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Watch us on YouTube


Contact Us:
E-mail africatv@voanews.com

Postal Mail
Voice of America
TV to Africa - Suite 1613
330 Independence Avenue, S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20237
USA

Internship Opportunities

In the competitive and changing television industry, nothing is more valuable for job-seekers than "real world" experience. The Straight Talk Africa internship program offers motivated and outstanding students exciting opportunities to experience practical journalism.  In addition to helping to get our weekly studio programs on-the-air, interns also produce a final project for their portfolios. Projects include writing and producing promos, stories, and even full-length documentary or magazine shows.

Watch our interns in action

For more information and/or send your resume to: 
africatv@voanews.com
Attention to Roblyn Hymes.

Latest Episodes
June 26, 2019
The Politics of Transition - Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa
June 19, 2019
Global Refugee Awareness - Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa
June 12, 2019
The Future of Africa's Aviation Industry - Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa
June 05, 2019
The Power of the Incumbency - Straight Talk Africa
The Power of the Incumbency - Straight Talk Africa
June 04, 2019
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka: Extra Time