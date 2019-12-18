Straight Talk Africa

December 18, 2019 01:30 PM
VOA AFSAT Redundant video player.
Link
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 13:30
The Year of Return - Straight Talk Africa
Barfour Adjei Barwuah Ghana's Ambassador to United States of America on Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 13:30
Improving the Lives of Africa's Disabled - Straight Talk Africa
Imuetinyan Ugiagbe a Visual Storyteller who is visually impaired from Nigeria on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 13:30
Turmoil in South Sudan - Straight Talk Africa
Ayen Bior reporting on South Sudan
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:30
Africa After the Fall of the Berlin Wall - Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali and Phiwokuhle Mnyandu on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 13:30
Chess and Social Change - Straight Talk Africa
Children in slums of Kampala learning how to play chess.