Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed.,

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the signing of South Sudan peace agreement to end 20 months of civil war. Newsmaker: Dr. Riek Machar Chairman of SPLM/SPLA in Opposition and fmr. South Sudan Vice President via Phone: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; VOA Reporter:John Tanza Mabusu, Host and Managing Editor of VOA's "South Sudan In Focus," Washington Studio Guests :Amb. Baak Wol, Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan to the U.S. and Reath Muoch Tang SPLM/SPLA in Opposition Representative to the U.S.