Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 15, 2015

April 15, 2015 02:30 PM
Wednesday, April 15, 2015 Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the ability of African governments to stop terror groups across the continent. VOA Reporters: Gabe Joeslow, VOA East Africa Correspondent and Anne Look, VOA West Africa Correspondent Washington Studio Guests: Raymond Gilpin, Ph.D., Africa Center for Strategic Studies Academic Dean at National Defense University and Omolola Adele-Oso, Co-Founder of Act 4 Accountability

