Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 22, 2015

April 22, 2015 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 22, 2015
Host Shaka Ssali brings you in-depth interviews with two West Africa leaders who's nation was most affected by the Ebola epidemic to assess the progress and talk about recovery efforts with U.S President Barack Obama. Pre-Taped Interviews: Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Darius Mans, President of Africare.

