Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 29, 2015
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the plight of African immigrants and the challenges they face as they seek better opportunities. One on One: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, President, Inkatha Freedom Party via Phone: Durban, South Africa Guests: Buti Kale, Deputy Regional Representative, Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees; Alem Hailu, Ph.D., Howard University Professor of African Studies and Suleman Mugula, Political Analyst via Skype: Durban, South Africa