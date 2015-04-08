Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 8, 2015

April 8, 2015
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the significance of Muhammadu Buhariâs historic election win and its impact on governance beyond Nigeriaâs borders on the African continent. One on One with Newsmaker: Prof. Attahiru Jega, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission Washington Studio Guests: Amb. Johnnie Carson, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, National Democratic Institute

