Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., April 8, 2015
April 8, 2015 02:30 PM
Listen
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the significance of Muhammadu Buhariâs historic election win and its impact on governance beyond Nigeriaâs borders on the African continent. One on One with Newsmaker: Prof. Attahiru Jega, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission Washington Studio Guests: Amb. Johnnie Carson, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, National Democratic Institute