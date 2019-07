Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., August 12, 2015

eds. August 12, 2015 - Host Shaka Ssali and his guests as they examine poaching and illegal hunting and what can be done to safeguard protected and endangered species in Africa. News Maker: Jack Hanna, Columbus Zoo Director Emeritus News Maker: John E. Scanlon, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) Secretary- General (Geneva) Guests: Adam M. Roberts Born Free USA; Jimmiel Mandima, African Wildlife Foundation, and Ben Carter, Dallas Safari Club via SKYPE: Dallas, Texas