Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., August 19, 2015

August 19, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discus the political landscape in Tanzania and the challenges the ruling CCM party faces against an united opposition group, UKAWA, ahead of Octoberâs general election. Washington Studio Guests: Shamis Abdulla, Secretary of Zanzibar Diaspora Association and George Sebo Chairman of Chama Cha Mapinduzi DMV - Washington DC Chapter

