Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., August 19, 2015
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discus the political landscape in Tanzania and the challenges the ruling CCM party faces against an united opposition group, UKAWA, ahead of Octoberâs general election. Washington Studio Guests: Shamis Abdulla, Secretary of Zanzibar Diaspora Association and George Sebo Chairman of Chama Cha Mapinduzi DMV - Washington DC Chapter