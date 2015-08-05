Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., August 5, 2015

August 5, 2015 02:30 PM
Wednesday, August 5, 2015 - Host Shaka Ssali introduces you to some of Africaâs brightest minds to share their experiences in President Obamaâs Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders program. Washington Studio Guests: Dagnachew Wakene, Disability Rights Promotion International Researcher and Co-Founder of THISAbility Consulting; Kamakei "Freddy" Sangiriaki Director, Neighbors Peace Initiative; and Alice Niyonkuru, Office Director, Long Miles Coffee Project t

