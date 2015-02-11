Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., February 11, 2015

February 11, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the postponement of the Nigerian presidential election. One on One with INEC: Kayode Idowu, Spokesperson for Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman; One on One with Partner TV Station: Kayode Akintemi, Channels TV General Manager; Washington Studio Guests: Prof. Adebowale Ibidapo Adefuye, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and Sylvester Okere, National Chairman of USA Movement 4 Buhari-Osibanjo

