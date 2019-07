Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., February 18, 2015

Host Shaka Ssali introduces you to several young African innovators and entrepreneurs, who are transforming Africa and bringing the continent economic growth, progress, and opportunity. One on One Interview: Prof. S.S. Sandy Stevens Tickodri-Togboa, Kiira EV Concept Car Co-Creator, Centre for Research in Transport Technologies (CRTT), Makerere University – Kampala, Uganda, Washington Studio Guests: Chinedu O.P. Enekwe, Tiphub Africa Inc.and Samuel Suraphel, Mansa Colabs, LLC