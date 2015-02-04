Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., February 4, 2015
February 4, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss all of the important issues facing Nigeria, Africaâs most populous nation, with the continentâs largest economy. Guests: Dorina A. Bekoe, Ph.D. , Associate Professor, Conflict Prevention, Mitigation, and Resolution, Africa Center for Strategic Studies and Alice Ukoko, Founder, Women of Africa via Remote: London, United Kingdom