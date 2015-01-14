Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 14, 2015

January 14, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests from Brookings Institution will offer their expertise on Africaâs pressing issues in 2015. Washington Studio Guests: Mwangi Kimenyi, Ph.D. Brookings Institution's Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative Brookings Institution and Witney Schneidman, Ph.D., Brookings Institution's Non-Resident Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs

