Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 21, 2015

January 21, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss Martin Luther King Jrâs. commitment to nonviolent action and explore whether his reasoning is still the best option to challenge racial injustice. Guests: Kadiatou Diallo, Mother of Amadou DialloÂ¸ Founder & President,The Amadou Diallo Foundation; Rev. Aniedi Okure, OP, Ph.D., President, Africa Faith and Justice Network; and Marcia L Dyson, CEO & Founder, Women's Global Initiative

