Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 28, 2015
January 28, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests reflect on recent Zambian presidential election and examine the ruling party's narrow win, as opposition cries foul. One on One Newsmaker Guest: Priscilla Isaac, Director of Electoral Commission of Zambia, via Phone: Lusaka, Zambia, Guests: Kenneth Mwenda, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Law, American University's Washington School of Law; and Hakainde Hichilema,United Party for National Development Presidential Candidate, via phone: Lusaka, Zambia