Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 28, 2015

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests reflect on recent Zambian presidential election and examine the ruling party's narrow win, as opposition cries foul. One on One Newsmaker Guest: Priscilla Isaac, Director of Electoral Commission of Zambia, via Phone: Lusaka, Zambia, Guests: Kenneth Mwenda, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Law, American University's Washington School of Law; and Hakainde Hichilema,United Party for National Development Presidential Candidate, via phone: Lusaka, Zambia