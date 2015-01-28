Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 28, 2015

January 28, 2015 01:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 28, 2015 1875101
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 28, 2015 1875101 audio player.

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests reflect on recent Zambian presidential election and examine the ruling party's narrow win, as opposition cries foul. One on One Newsmaker Guest: Priscilla Isaac, Director of Electoral Commission of Zambia, via Phone: Lusaka, Zambia, Guests: Kenneth Mwenda, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Law, American University's Washington School of Law; and Hakainde Hichilema,United Party for National Development Presidential Candidate, via phone: Lusaka, Zambia

Latest Episodes
July 24, 2019
African Continental Free Trade Area
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 17, 2019
Sudan Power-Sharing Agreement
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 10, 2019
The Role of HBCUs for Africans - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 03, 2019
Nigerian Leadership at the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
June 26, 2019
The Politics of Transition - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]