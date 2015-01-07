Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., January 7, 2015

January 7, 2015 01:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss some of the biggest stories of 2014 and what impact they might have in the new year. Guests: Darius Mans, President of Africare, Mulegwa Zihindula, former Spokesperson for DRC President Joseph Kabila; and Henry Gombya, Publisher and Editor of The London Evening Post

