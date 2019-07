Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 1, 2015

Wednesday, July 1, 2015 - Host Shaka Ssali and his guest discuss efforts to relieve trauma and stress among survivors of conflict and war in Africa. VOA Reporter: Edward Rwema,VOA Central Africa Service; Guests: David Shapiro, African PTSD Relief President; Dr. David F. O’Connell, Ph.D., Licensed Clinical/Forensic Psychologist & Author, "Prescribing Health: Transcendental Meditation in Contemporary Medical Care," and Solomon Mwangi, Ph.D. Kenya PTSD Relief Project Organizer