Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 15, 2015
July 15, 2015 02:30 PM
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 15, 2015 1823811
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 15, 2015 1823811 audio player.
Host Shaka Ssali sits down with America's Top Diplomat for Africa prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's trip to Kenya to speak at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and meet with African Union officials in Ethiopia. Washington Studio Guest: Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs