Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 22, 2015

July 22, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the historic significance of Barack Obama's trip to his father's homeland, Kenya and Ethiopia as the first sitting U.S. President to visit both nations. VOA Reporter: Vincent Makori, Host, âAfrica 54â; Newsmaker: Said Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama's Uncle & Mama Sarah Obama Foundation; Studio Guests: Professor Abdul Karim Bangura, PhD, Howard University; Nii Akuetteh, African Immigrant Caucus; and Obang Metho, Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia.

