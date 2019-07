Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 29, 2015

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss U.S. President Obama’s statement that rebuked some African leaders who do not to relinquish power when their terms are nearing an end. VOA Reporter: Frederic Nkundikije, Managing Editor, VOA Central Africa Service; Newsmaker Guest: Willy Nyamitwe, Senior Advisor to Burundian President Pierre Nkrunziza via Skype: Brussels, Belgium Washington Studio Guests: Kenneth Mwenda, American University Washington School of Law Adjunct Professor & Major Robert Higiro, Democracy in Rwanda Now and former Rwandan Army Major