Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 8, 2015

Wednesday, July 8, 2015 - Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the impact of the political instability of South Sudan four years after independence and how Africaâs newest nation can move forward. VOA Reporter: John Tanza Mabusu, South Sudan In Focus Guests: Amb. Baak Wol, South Sudan Deputy Chief of Mission, Reath Muoch Tang, SPLM/SPLA Representative to U.S. and Noah Gottschalk, Oxfam America Senior Humanitarian Response Advisor