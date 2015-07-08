Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 8, 2015

July 8, 2015 02:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 8, 2015 1825961
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., July 8, 2015 1825961 audio player.

Wednesday, July 8, 2015 - Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the impact of the political instability of South Sudan four years after independence and how Africaâs newest nation can move forward. VOA Reporter: John Tanza Mabusu, South Sudan In Focus Guests: Amb. Baak Wol, South Sudan Deputy Chief of Mission, Reath Muoch Tang, SPLM/SPLA Representative to U.S. and Noah Gottschalk, Oxfam America Senior Humanitarian Response Advisor

Latest Episodes
July 31, 2019
Corruption in Africa-Straight Talk AFrica
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 24, 2019
African Continental Free Trade Area
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 17, 2019
Sudan Power-Sharing Agreement
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 10, 2019
The Role of HBCUs for Africans - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 03, 2019
Nigerian Leadership at the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]