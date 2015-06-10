Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 10, 2015
June 10, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guest discuss how some political observers view U.S. policy towards Africa and examine their efforts to promote democracy on the continent. Washington Studio Guests: David Himbara, Ph.D. Rwandan Political Analyst and Prof. Sulayman S. Nyang, Ph.D., Howard University Professor of African Studies Department