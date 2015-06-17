Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 17, 2015
June 17, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the outcome of the 25th Ordinary Summit of the African Union held in Johannesburg, South Africa. VOA Reporter Q&A: Anita Powell, VOA South Africa Correspondent ; One on One with Newsmaker: Erastus Mwencha, AU Commission Deputy Chairperson; Washington Studio Guests: Rosemary Segero, Founder & Chief, Executive of Hope for Tomorrow: Rev, Dr. Isaac Mwase, Founding President, Friends of Baptist in Zimbabwe