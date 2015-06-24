Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 24, 2015

ost Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the reluctance of some African leaders to relinquish power when their terms are nearing an end and politics of succession. Washington Studio Guests: Amama Mbabazi, fmr. Ugandan Prime Minister and 2016 Ugandan National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential Aspirant and Ambassador Herman J. Cohen, fmr. U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs and Author, âThe Mind of the African Strong Man: Conversations with Dictators, Statesmen and Father Figuresâ.