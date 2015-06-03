Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 3, 2015

Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari and how the change in leadership will impact Nigeriaâs future. VOA Reporter: Aliyu Mustapha, Managing Editor of VOAâs Hausa Service News Maker: Alhaji Lai Mohammed, All Progressives Congress Chief Spokesperson; Washington Studio Guests: Sylvester Okere, National Chairman of the USA Movement 4 Buhari-Osibanjo and Dr. Iyabode Obasanjo, Boston University's African Presidential Center Distinguished Fellow