Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 3, 2015
June 3, 2015 02:30 PM
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 3, 2015 1837591
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., June 3, 2015 1837591 audio player.
Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari and how the change in leadership will impact Nigeriaâs future. VOA Reporter: Aliyu Mustapha, Managing Editor of VOAâs Hausa Service News Maker: Alhaji Lai Mohammed, All Progressives Congress Chief Spokesperson; Washington Studio Guests: Sylvester Okere, National Chairman of the USA Movement 4 Buhari-Osibanjo and Dr. Iyabode Obasanjo, Boston University's African Presidential Center Distinguished Fellow