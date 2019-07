Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., March 11, 2015

Host Shaka Ssali and his guests discuss how to settle the impasse between President Salva Kiir and his former Vice-President Riek Machar as peace talks stall in Ethiopia. High Level One on One Q&A: Dr. Riek Machar, fmr. Vice President of South Sudan & Chairman of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition - via phone: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Washington Studio Guests: South Sudanese Ambassador Garang Diing Akuong and John Tanza Mabusu,Host and Managing Editor, VOA's South Sudan In Focus