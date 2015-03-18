Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., March 18, 2015

March 18, 2015 02:30 PM
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the inequities in land reform policies on the African continent. Guests: Bernadette Atuahene, Professor of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology's Chicago-Kent College of Law and Author/Documentary Filmmaker, "We Want What Ours" and Annabel Hughes, former Executive Director, Zimbabwe Democracy Trust via Phone: Livingston, Zambia

