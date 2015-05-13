Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 13, 2015
May 13, 2015 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 13, 2015
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests examine the state of political and religious satire on the African continent. Guests: Hebert Ssegujja Mendo, Ugandan Comedian; Adeola Fayehun, Host of Sahara TV's âKeeping It Real with Adeolaâ via Remote: New York, NY and Khalid Albaih, Sudanese Political Cartoonist via Phone: New York, NY