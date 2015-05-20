Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 20, 2015
May 20, 2015 02:30 PM
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 20, 2015 1842646
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] Wed., May 20, 2015 1842646 audio player.
Host Shaka Ssali and his guests take a look at the international multi-media broadcaster, Voice of America and how it is expanding its efforts to effectively serve the African audience. Washington Studio Guests: David Ensor, Director of Voice of America and Negussie Mengesha Director of Voice of Americaâs Africa Division